No one injured after east-side home goes up in flames Saturday night

Authorities say they believe the home is occupied, but the residents weren't there when the blaze ignited.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire that gutted an east-side home late Saturday.

The first company to arrive on scene in the 300 block of Rice Road near South WW White around 10:30 p.m. found a small, wood-framed home fully engulfed in flames.

The incident commander said they had to lay a full truckload of hose to reach a fire plug to get enough water to fight the fire, but containment efforts went smoothly and there were no injuries.

The property owner told firefighters the home is occupied, but they don't believe tenants who live there were home at the time.