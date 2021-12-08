SAPD: 1 woman injured in Greyhound-bus stabbing ahead of hours-long standoff

The woman was rushed to the hospital a few hours before the suspect was eventually detained.

One person was hurt on a Greyhound bus Thursday night when a suspect stabbed a fellow passenger, sparking an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that ended in the suspect's arrest.

San Antonio Police Department Capt. Eric Hightower said authorities managed to evacuate the bus before rushing the victim, an unidentified woman in her 30s, to a local hospital. The suspect, meanwhile, remained onboard the bus as it sat parked near Travis Park.

According to Hightower, hostage negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender before he was eventually taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.