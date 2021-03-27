SAPD responding to 'barricaded subject' on northeast side, advising public to avoid the area

Officers originally responded to the area of O'Connor Road and Lookout Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking residents on the northeast side to give them some space while they work on resolving a tense situation Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the area around O’Connor and Lookout roads around 3 p.m. for some type of disturbance involving a person who is barricaded inside a home.

Police haven’t released details about the problem, but they have asked the public to stay away from the area as it is a very active scene. There are a couple of nearby neighborhood streets that are closed to traffic at this time.

We have a crew on scene and police have promised to update us as soon as they are able to confirm some preliminary information.