Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old San Antonio man

Police say Peddy Reynolds Jr. was last seen early Thursday afternoon on the far west side.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen on San Antonio's far west side Thursday afternoon.

San Antonio Police officials say Peddy Reynolds Jr. was driving a grey Ford Escape, like the one pictured below, with Texas license plates LXT8938. They also said his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

Reynolds stands 5 feet 11, weighs about 215 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and also has a black-and-white goatee. Police say he was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.