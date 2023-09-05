SAPD: 16-year-old arrested after shooting his father on north side

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old boy is behind bars and his father hospitalized with serious injuries after an apparent argument between the two resulted in gunfire on the north side, police say.

According to a San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) spokesperson, officers responded to the 8200 block of Gault Lane shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday after a shooting was reported. They found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds, having been shot by his son, police say.

Details of what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting are still unknown, but the unidentified suspect was found and arrested in a parking lot less than a mile away. He's expected to be charged with aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates

