SAPD: Shooting involving officer takes place north of downtown

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting, but police said there is no threat to the public.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting took place involving an officer overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday north of downtown on West Laurel near La Harpe Street.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities were able to confirm that an officer did fire their weapon at a person. Our crew at the scene said this may have started as a chase in Comal County and a suspect was shot in San Antonio.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to the Comal County Sheriff's Office for more details. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.