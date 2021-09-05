SAPD: 1 dead, 2 others injured after east-side shooting

Details are few as of now.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and two others hospitalized after gunfire rang out somewhere on the east side Sunday evening, authorities say. The victims weren't identified, but police said the individual who died appeared to be in their high-teens or early-20s.

It's unclear if a suspect was arrested.

One injured victim was shot in the torso and is in critical condition, while the other was shot in the hand. The victims reportedly pulled up to nearby police in a vehicle, saying they had been shot, but the circumstances of the violence remain unclear.

Police are still investigating the scene.