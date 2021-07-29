SAPD: Teen found dead after apartment-complex shooting

Authorities say no one has been detained in the northeast-side incident.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they're investigating the discovery of a 16-year-old teenager found dead by officers arriving at the scene of a reported shooting on the northeast side Thursday evening.

The victim hasn't been identified, and authorities say no one has been arrested yet.

"It's just a tragedy that a young man has been found deceased," SAPD Spokesperson Chris Ramos said.