Man shoots person causing 'disturbance' on west side, SAPD says

The person who was shot is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after they say a man shot someone else who was "causing a disturbance" at multiple west-side businesses Friday afternoon.

The victim, believed to be 30 or 31 years old, is expected to be OK. It's unknown if the alleged shooter will be charged.

According to SAPD Sgt. Allison Goodwin, the victim arrived at an auto shop in the area of Old Highway 90 and Southwest 36 Street, where he's believed to have started damaging vehicles before an employee told him to leave.

The victim proceeded to go into a nearby restaurant where, Goodwin said, he again continued "breaking items." The auto shop employee arrived to confront him a second time, at which point some kind of physical altercation ensued.

"The suspect shot him one time in the leg," Goodwin said, adding the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating and working to determine if the shooting was in self-defense. It's unknown if the victim had a weapon of his own.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.