SAPD investigating second deadly shooting involving police in a matter of hours; officer hospitalized

A vehicle burglary suspect was shot dead on the west side Wednesday night. Police said they were still working to determine what happened before the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in a matter of hours, investigators with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) arrived at the scene of a shooting that resulted in a suspect dead and an officer hospitalized Wednesday night.

Police around 10 p.m. responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot in the area of Loop 410 and State Highway 151, where officers were preparing to apprehend two people they had been following through the day for suspected vehicle burglary. Instead, the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle, whom police believe was armed, left the car and tried to run.

“We don’t know what happened at that time,” Chief William McManus said. “But we have one officer down, we have a suspect who was shot by an officer and is deceased, and we’re trying to figure out how that happened.”

The second suspect was arrested, McManus said. Their charges haven’t been specified. Both suspects were identified only as being in their 20s.

The injured officer’s condition is unknown, but McManus said they were being prepped for surgery after being taken to a local hospital.

‘It’s been a rough day’

On a day that started with a judge revoking the bond of a felon who shot two SAPD officers last week and ended with two other officers in the hospital after separate shootings, McManus had multiple opportunities Wednesday to share his frustration about what he called a pattern of repeat offenders being re-released onto San Antonio’s streets.

“I’m not pointing fingers at the DA, but this is happening over and over and over again,” McManus said. "If you commit a violent crime, you should be in jail. If you are a habitual offender, you need to be in jail.”

The 40-year-old man shot dead by police Wednesday afternoon after he was allegedly firing at I-10 traffic on the east side was wanted on multiple warrants, including aggravated assault on a public servant.

Jesse Garcia, the man who shot two officers last week before his arrest ended a prolonged standoff, also had a lengthy criminal history.

The suspect shot dead Wednesday night apparently fit the trend. McManus said they had half a dozen prior charges, and went on to list the result of each: “Dismissed, dismissed, deferred adjudication, deferred adjudication... and then finally narcotics charges, he was arrested for vehicle burglary and criminal mischief, one of those cases was dismissed and he took deferred adjudication on the other two charges."

“This is what we’re seeing repeat in most of the cases that we’re looking at over a period of time. Again, frustrating that folks like this are out on the street,” the chief added, deploying a word he also used earlier in the afternoon.

Wednesday night’s shooting involving San Antonio police is the 14th such incident of the year so far, but the third since mid-July in the Alamo City.

“It’s been a rough day,” McManus said. “It’s been a rough couple of weeks.”

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

