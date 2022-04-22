Missing 75-year-old man last seen in far west San Antonio, SAPD says

Antonio Espinoza disappeared from along Rimrock Trail sometime on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they're searching for an elderly man diagnosed with a medical condition who disappeared Friday along Rimrock Trail, on the far west side.

Antonio Medina Espinoza, 75, stands 5 foot 7; weighs about 170 pounds; and has brown eyes with grey-and-black straight hair. SAPD officials say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon long-sleeve, button-up shirt.