One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says

Officers responded to the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side.

Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.

Among the cars' occupants were two children, but police have not said whether they were among the injured and the victims haven't been identified.

CPS Energy crews will be on the scene for several hours as they work to restore power and replace a damaged electrical pole. One nearby business was left without power, police said.

This is a developing story.

