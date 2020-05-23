SAPD: Suspect shot multiple times by officers after pointing rifle at police

Police responded to a call from a friend of the suspect who told officers he had said he was going to kill his family and then himself.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect was shot multiple times by police in an incident near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Friday night.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, at around 11 p.m. the department received a call from a concerned friend, who told officers the suspect said he was going to kill his family and then kill himself.

Two officers went to a residence at 123 Hillsdale, where they found a man on his knees in an alleyway holding a rifle.

McManus said the suspect pointed that rifle at the officers, who both opened fire, striking the suspect three times.

The suspect, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital; his condition is unknown. The officers were not hurt.