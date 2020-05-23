SAPD: Suspect shot multiple times by officers after pointing rifle at police

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect was shot multiple times by police in an incident near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Friday night.
According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, at around 11 p.m. the department received a call from a concerned friend, who told officers the suspect said he was going to kill his family and then kill himself.
Two officers went to a residence at 123 Hillsdale, where they found a man on his knees in an alleyway holding a rifle.
McManus said the suspect pointed that rifle at the officers, who both opened fire, striking the suspect three times.
The suspect, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital; his condition is unknown. The officers were not hurt.
The police chief said what he knew of the situation was preliminary information and that he had yet to review the bodycam footage from officers.