SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is expected to be OK after being involved in an auto accident while he was en route to assist a fellow officer fighting with a suspect over a felony warrant, SAPD officials say.

According to Lt. Devon Lambert, the officer was driving northbound on Callaghan near Sloan Drive when a white Nissan, having not seen the officer in time and the officer unable to slow down in time, collided with the patrol vehicle Saturday evening.

The driver in the Nissan, identified as a man in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition.