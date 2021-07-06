SAPD officer accused of DWI was involved in a 2018 road rage incident, records show

Authorities say Dezi Rios will be placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.

A San Antonio police officer was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He is also accused of assaulting a 61-year-old man.

The incident took place around 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 17600 block of Bulverde Road. The officer has been identified as Dezi Rios.

Police said Rios got into a car accident, then took off. The other driver involved, a 61-year-old man, followed and confronted Rios.

Rios reportedly assaulted the man during the confrontation. He is currently assigned to Northwest (Prue) Patrol and has been with SAPD for 14 years.

Authorities said Rios will be placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.

As for now, Rios has been arrested on DWI and Failure to Stop and Provide Information.

In May 2018, Rios was involved in a confrontation on a San Antonio road when he was off-duty, records show.

Documents obtained by KENS 5 detail the traffic incident that led up to the shoot-out in the Allstars Gentlemen's Club parking lot, reportedly leaving Demontae Walker paralyzed for the rest of his life.

Walker said he was traveling down I-10 on his way to take his cousin, Destiny Rhodes to apply for a job.

According to Walker, just as he was preparing to exit on Wurzbach, a grey car flew past his car's passenger side "going around 120 miles per hour," and almost colliding into his Dodge Charger, before exiting off the highway in the same location Walker was heading.

Rios, who was reportedly on his way home from a Cadet Dinner at Ajuua Restaurant, admitted to cutting Walker off, adding that the pair ended up in the same parking lot, which is when things escalated.

Rios and Walker pulled into the same parking lot at Allstars Gentlemen's Club.

Walker was reportedly taking his cousin to apply for a job at the business. Rios told investigators he pulled into the lot to search for his cell phone to call his wife.

That is when Rios said Walker pulled up alongside him, rolled down his window and began to yell at him. Rios said that before he was able to respond, Walker got out of his car and began approaching Rios.

Rios decided to exit his vehicle at that point because "he did not want to be at a disadvantage inside his car if the guy was going to do something."

According to Rios, Walker began yelling at him, hurling expletives at him and accusing Rios of almost killing him. Officer Rios said he responded in kind. "Obviously I f*****g didn’t because you’re still here. You’re a f*****g dumbass for pulling over. Get the f*** out of here."

That is when Rios claims Walker pulled out a gun and started shooting. Rios responded by grabbing his own weapon and firing it "until his gun’s slide locked to the rear."

Accounts from Walker differ. While Walker admits to firing the first shots, he said they were made in self-defense.

Walker said he actually parked his car behind Rios' in a different row. Walker said he grabbed the gun from his vehicle's center console and put it in his pocket.

Walker alleged that when he exited his vehicle, Rios was already outside of his own and seemed 'amped up' and 'drunk.' Walker said Rios 'had an attitude with him and was walking toward him.'

Walker said he saw Rios reach for his waistband and assumed he was reaching for a gun. At that point, Walker said he reached for his own and began to fire.

Rios went for his gun, returned fire striking Walker and grazing Rhode's head.

Bodycam worn by an officer shows the moments SAPD and EMS come to Officer Rios aide.

Walker was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officer Rios was disciplined by SAPD for his role in the shooting.

A letter detailing Rios' 15-day suspension revealed he was drinking prior to the shooting and 'unfit to report for duty.'

The letter stated that Rios' conduct before the shooting 'brought reproach on himself and the department.'

In December, A Bexar County grand jury decided not to charge Walker in the shooting. "After considering the evidence presented against Demontae Walker, the grand jury did not return a true bill of indictment for any criminal charges."

The case was given a 'No Bill', which refers to a grand jury's decision that insufficient evidence exists for an indictment on a criminal charge.

Rios was left with wounds to his abdomen, buttock, left hand, and right leg. Walker was shot in his left shoulder, chest, hip, right forearm and back/spine. According to Walker's attorney, he is now paralyzed.

Attempts to reach Officer Rios, Demontae Walker, and Destiny Rhodes for further comment on the incident were not successful.