SAPD searching for missing 64-yr-old man who disappeared Thursday morning

Authorities say his disappearance threatens his safety.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD says it's looking for a 64-year-old San Antonio man who went missing Thursday morning and whose disappearance they believe "poses a credible threat" to his wellbeing.

According to law enforcement, Ramon Cardenas Jr. was last seen at 6 a.m. along the 2300 block of Cincinnati Avenue, located on the west side.

He stands 5 foot 11, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Cardenas also has a few tattoos; a heart on his right forearm and a U.S. Marine Corps tattoo on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pajama pants that are either red/black or just red in color.