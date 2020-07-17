SAPD searching for teen girl missing since Tuesday

According to authorities, she has a dragon of a tattoo on her back.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since Tuesday when she was last seen on the city's southeast side.

According to SAPD, Kassandra Quiroz-Aude "has a medical diagnosis" and was last seen on the 4600 block of Golf View Drive. She stands 5 foot 1, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair. She also has a tattoo of a red dragon on her back.

Quiroz-Aude was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a baby blue-colored shirt. She also has a piercing through her right nostril and in the cartilage of her right ear.