x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

public-safety

SAPD searching for teen girl missing since Tuesday

According to authorities, she has a dragon of a tattoo on her back.
Credit: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing since Tuesday when she was last seen on the city's southeast side. 

According to SAPD, Kassandra Quiroz-Aude "has a medical diagnosis" and was last seen on the 4600 block of Golf View Drive. She stands 5 foot 1, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair. She also has a tattoo of a red dragon on her back. 

Quiroz-Aude was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a baby blue-colored shirt. She also has a piercing through her right nostril and in the cartilage of her right ear. 

If you have any information as to Quiroz-Aude's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660. 