SAPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Authorities say Julie Halliday was last seen on the far north side sometime Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old girl is missing after having last been seen in far north San Antonio on Wednesday, according to authorities.

SAPD says Julie Halliday, who goes by the nickname Brenda, disappeared from the 14000 block of Academy Oak sometime on Wednesday. Julie stands about 5 foot 1; weighs about 115 pounds; and has wavy shoulder-length brown hair, as well as brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie reading "Haikyuu" in orange lettering, authorities say.