SAPD searching for missing teen with diagnosed medical condition

Emily Wellman, 17, was last seen Thursday on the city's northeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are looking for a missing local teen who they say has been diagnosed with a medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

According to SAPD officials, 17-year-old Emily Wellman – who was previously missing for a brief time earlier this year – was last seen Thursday on the 2500 block of NE Loop 410, on the city's northeast side. Emily stands 5 foot 6, weighs about 166 pounds, and has hazel eyes with red/auburn shoulder-length hair.

SAPD officials say Emily also has a "large scar" on her right shin, as well as a tattoo on the left side of her chest of the words "A bond will never break" and another tattoo on her torso of the name "Brandon."

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a blue backpack.