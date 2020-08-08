SAPD searching for teen girl missing since late July

San Antonio Police need your help searching for a teen girl who has been missing for more than a week.

According to SAPD officials, 16-year-old Leslie Ceja was last seen on July 28 in east San Antonio, on the 600 block of Willow Street. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, and wears glasses. It's not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.