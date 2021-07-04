SAPD searching for missing 19-year-old girl diagnosed with intellectual disability

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old whose disappearance they believe endangers her safety.
Iness Imelda Injiongo was last seen shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday along the 200 block of North Comal, just west of downtown. Police say she stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black cornrow-style hair and black eyes.
Injiongo was wearing a multicolored tank top and black shorts with white stripes down each side when she went missing. Authorities also say she has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
If you have any information as to Injiongo's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.