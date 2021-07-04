SAPD searching for missing 19-year-old girl diagnosed with intellectual disability

She was last seen just west of downtown early Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old whose disappearance they believe endangers her safety.

Iness Imelda Injiongo was last seen shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday along the 200 block of North Comal, just west of downtown. Police say she stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black cornrow-style hair and black eyes.

Injiongo was wearing a multicolored tank top and black shorts with white stripes down each side when she went missing. Authorities also say she has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.