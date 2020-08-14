37-yr-old woman diagnosed with intellectual disability missing since Monday night, SAPD says

Authorities say Shilah White's disappearance poses a threat to her safety.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a 37-year-old woman who went missing Monday night and whose disappearance authorities believe "poses a credible threat to her health and safety."

According to officials, Shilah Rose White was last seen on the 5300 block of Vista Run Drive on the northeast side around 10 p.m. Monday. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 182 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes with glasses.

SAPD also says White has a diagnosed intellectual disability.