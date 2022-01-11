87-year-old man missing since New Year's Day, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing elderly man last seen on the northeast side on New Year's Day.

Authorities say 87-year-old Harold Haught disappeared from the 18000 block of Second Street. He stands 5 feet 9, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald. Authorities also said Haught wears glasses and has a scar on his hand, but it's unknown what clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.