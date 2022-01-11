87-year-old man missing since New Year's Day, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing elderly man last seen on the northeast side on New Year's Day.
Authorities say 87-year-old Harold Haught disappeared from the 18000 block of Second Street. He stands 5 feet 9, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald. Authorities also said Haught wears glasses and has a scar on his hand, but it's unknown what clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.
If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660.