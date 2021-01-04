SAPD searching for missing 84-yr-old man

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're searching for an 84-year-old man who went missing sometime on Thursday, having last been seen downtown near Madison Square Park.

Ambrosio Ruiz Saenz stands about 6 feet 5; weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair, according to San Antonio Police. He is right-handed, and police add he was wearing a black shirt, grey jacket, grey pants and a silver necklace adorned with a gold Star of David when he was last seen on the 100 block of Dallas Street.