Public Safety

SAPD searching for missing 84-yr-old man

Authorities say Ambrosio Saenz was last seen on Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio.
Credit: Courtesy: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're searching for an 84-year-old man who went missing sometime on Thursday, having last been seen downtown near Madison Square Park. 

Ambrosio Ruiz Saenz stands about 6 feet 5; weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair, according to San Antonio Police. He is right-handed, and police add he was wearing a black shirt, grey jacket, grey pants and a silver necklace adorned with a gold Star of David when he was last seen on the 100 block of Dallas Street. 

Anyone with information as to Saenz's whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at (210)207-7660. 