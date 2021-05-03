SAPD searching for teen missing since Sunday

Authorities say 15-year-old Marisol Love requires medication.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen Sunday. Authorities say she "requires medication."

According to SAPD officials, Marisol Love was last seen on the 4000 block of High Ridge Circle, on the northwest side. She stands about 5 feet; weighs 120 pounds; has straight, shoulder-length brown hair; and also has brown eyes.

SAPD says Marisol was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers when she was last seen.