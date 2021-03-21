SAPD asking for public's help identifying trio of possible suspects in murder of 39-year-old man

Officers believe the unidentified woman and men caught on surveillance footage played a part in the victim's killing.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials are asking for the public's help in identifying potential suspects in the murder of a 39-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Tito Roman died from gunshot injuries after arriving to the 4900 block of Northwest Loop 410 with an unidentified woman. While there, two unidentified men are believed to have shot Roman before the woman left the scene with them in a red truck.

Anyone with information as to the identities of the individuals in the below surveillance footage is asked to contact SAPD at (210)207-7635.