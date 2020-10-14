Hours-long standoff comes to an end at north-side apartments after armed suspect turns himself in, authorities say

No one was injured in the Tuesday incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A four-hour standoff between San Antonio Police officers and an armed suspect at a far-north-side apartment complex off I-10 came to an end around 8:30 p.m. when authorities say the individual turned themselves in.

Police initially responded to the Catalina at Dominion apartment complex near Milsa Drive and Stonewall Parkway shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on a potential shooting call. Later in the evening, SAPD Chief William McManus said an unknown number of shots were fired from second-floor unit, the sole occupant of which had barricaded themselves in.

"We are going to wait this out and work to get this individual out safely," McManus said about half an hour before the unidentified suspect emerged from the apartment unit.

Authorities told KENS 5 they found one "long gun" while clearing the space. A mental health team and psychologist was also on hand as the evening went on.