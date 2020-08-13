SAPD searching for multiple suspects after elderly jogger shot on city's south side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are searching for multiple male suspects who allegedly shot a 72-year-old man on the south side before taking his car keys Wednesday evening.

According to SAPD, the victim was jogging on the Mission Reach trail shortly after 6 p.m. when three or four men "in their late teens" approached him. The victim ended up shot in an ensuing scuffle, and has been since hospitalized to receive treatment for his injuries.