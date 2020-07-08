public-safety
Two injured in northeast-side shooting, SAPD says
Details are limited as of now.
SAN ANTONIO — Local authorities say two people have been hospitalized after gunfire erupted on the city's northeast side on the 6000 block of Montgomery Drive.
There's little information on the Friday afternoon incident as of now, and it's unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.
Shooting reported
Law enforcement has converged on a reported shooting at a shopping strip in the 6000 block of Montgomery Drive on the city's northeast side near Windcrest.Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Friday, August 7, 2020
