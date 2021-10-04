SAPD searching for vehicle after apparent road-rage incident devolves into gunfire

Authorities say two of the three passengers in the target vehicle were injured, and are in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are on the lookout for a “brown-colored suburban-type vehicle” whose occupants shot at the passengers of another car when a road-rage argument devolved into violence Friday night. Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to SAPD Captain Eric Hightower, the vehicles pulled over along the 2800 block of the I-35 North access road during the dispute. At some point, those inside the suspect vehicle opened fire on the other car, hitting it multiple times and striking two passengers inside—a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Hightower added there was also a 7-year-old child in the car, but they were not injured by gunfire.

The victims attempted to leave the scene by driving away, and ended up ramming into an iron fence in the process. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities are still investigating.