SAPD: 2 shot after overnight party devolves into violence

SAN ANTONIO — Two women are in stable condition at a San Antonio-area hospital after being shot overnight after a party at a west-side apartment complex apparently turned violent, authorities say.
The two victims, 17 and 20, were found by San Antonio Police officers in a black car around 4 a.m. near Callaghan and Culebra. Police say they believe a fight broke out at the party before four people attempted to flee by car, but their vehicle was targeted by an unknown number of suspected gunmen while it was leaving the area.
The occupants of the car eventually got to a nearby car wash, where police were called.
Police say no one has been arrested as of yet. The victims have not been identified.