1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at H-E-B northwest of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured after a shooting involved San Antonio Police officers on the west side Friday afternoon, according to police officials.
The victim has not been identified.
Authorities responded to the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road shortly after 3 p.m. At least a dozen SAPD vehicles could be seen in a parking lot of an H-E-B store in the area, though it's unclear as of now where exactly the shooting took place.
SAPD Chief William McManus is en route to the scene.
