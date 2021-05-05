SAPD searching for suspects after deadly northwest-side shooting

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed and man on the northeast side Wednesday.
Authorities say the shooting unfolded at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Austin Highway.
According to SAPD officials, the 29-year-old victim came to the apartments to pick up a friend. While he was waiting, a gray sedan pulled up beside him. An occupant in the car said something to the man, and then, according to SAPD, a passenger shot at the victim from inside the vehicle.
The 29-year-old was shot in the head.
SAPD says the shooting is still under investigation.