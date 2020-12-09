x
Man shot in south San Antonio involved in I-35 crash after attempting to leave the scene, SAPD says

There's no word from police on if anyone has been arrested.
San Antonio Police say a man shot "multiple times" on the city's south side Saturday attempted to leave the scene in his car, resulting in a highway crash involving other vehicles on I-35 heading southbound. 

The victim has not been identified, nor did authorities elaborate on his condition before he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. It's unclear if any suspects have been arrested. 

Police say they are still investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates. 