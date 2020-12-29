x
Public Safety

1 injured after west-side shooting, police say

No one was detained in the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot inside a U-Haul on the city's west side early Monday evening after a group of several gunmen approached around 5 p.m. and opened fire, according to San Antonio authorities. 

Police say the situation started at Henry and Zarzamora streets, and ended a few blocks away along West Laurel. The U-Haul driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries; a passenger also in the vehicle wasn't hurt. 

Police believe the shooting may be gang or drug-related, but the investigation is ongoing. 