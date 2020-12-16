x
SAPD investigating after man in 60s found dead by concerned friends

Authorities say they're treating the case as a murder.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are working to determine who shot a man dead in his own home.  

SAPD officials say two people showed up at a Belmont Street home on the east side Tuesday afternoon to check on a friend who wasn't answering his phone. When he didn't answer the door, they forced their way inside and found the body. 

According to police, the victim – a man in his 60s – had been shot in the head. They are treating the investigation as a homicide case. 

Neighbors say they heard a disturbance late on Monday night, but police say it isn't clear if anyone ever called 911 at the time. 