3 injured, 1 killed in what SAPD says was a targeted east-side shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to a hospital and one person was killed after what police say was a targeted shooting on San Antonio's east side Sunday evening, officials say.
No one is believed to have been arrested yet.
The gunfire rang out in the area of Aransas Avenue and South Olive Street. According to SAPD Chief William McManus, the victims are all in their teens. A motive is still being investigated, and McManus said it's not clear how many were in the suspect vehicle.
"There's nothing I could say that would put any sense to it at all," McManus said."
