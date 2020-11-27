South-side confrontation ends in shooting, SAPD says; two hospitalized

Police say the suspect intruded on his ex-wife's family's Thanksgiving celebration, where an argument ended in gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a man is being treated for injuries after he apparently confronted an ex-partner at their family's Thanksgiving gathering, where an argument resulted in gunfire.

According to SAPD officials, the unidentified suspect got into a spat with members of his ex's family at the south-side home around 5 p.m., eventually pulling out a firearm and shooting "at the residence." Police say he hit two victims; his ex and another woman.

Someone else at the home was also armed, police say, and they "returned fire," hitting the uninvited suspect, who then drove himself to a local hospital. He is in critical condition.

The two woman he shot are expected to be OK; one of them only had to be treated at the home.