SAPD investigating after 2 bodies found in truck

The discovery was made by a nearby resident on Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside a truck from unspecified injuries on the far southwest side Saturday, and authorities are now investigating.

According to SAPD, a "concerned citizen" made the initial call to police after noticing the vehicle was "suspiciously parked" on the Old Pearsall Road property. When she noticed blood on the window and two bodies inside, she contact SAPD.