SAPD: 1 dead after south-side shooting Friday evening

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead following a shooting on the south side Friday evening, though it's unclear if anyone has been arrested yet.
According to San Antonio Police officials, officers arrived to the scene of a reported shooting on the 300 block of West Mitchell Street around 5:30 p.m., where they found the unidentified victim. He later died after being transported to a hospital.
SAPD officials say they began talking to witnesses at the scene, and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homcidie.
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.