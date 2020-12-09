SAPD: 1 dead after south-side shooting Friday evening

Details are limited as of now, and police are still investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead following a shooting on the south side Friday evening, though it's unclear if anyone has been arrested yet.

According to San Antonio Police officials, officers arrived to the scene of a reported shooting on the 300 block of West Mitchell Street around 5:30 p.m., where they found the unidentified victim. He later died after being transported to a hospital.

SAPD officials say they began talking to witnesses at the scene, and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homcidie.