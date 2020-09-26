SAPD: 2 hurt after east-side shooting, no one arrested

The victims told police they left the scene of the shooting to get to safety before calling for help.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they found two shooting victims and plenty of spent shell casings, but few other clues after an east-side attack Saturday afternoon.

Police were initially called to the 200 block of Marmok Avenue just after 2 p.m., where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The victims told police the shooting happened a few blocks away on Martin Luther King Drive near Aransas Avenue. They said they sped away from the attack so they could call for help from a safe place.

SAPD: person getting a trim at a nearby barber shop narrowly escaped a stray bullet on MLK at Aransas. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/65F6WMLPcY — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) September 26, 2020

Police say a stray bullet went right into a nearby barber shop, barely missing a person getting a haircut. That person was not injured.

Beyond the shell casings in the street, police say they have few clues about what caused the attack.