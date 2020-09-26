SAPD: 2 hurt after east-side shooting, no one arrested

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they found two shooting victims and plenty of spent shell casings, but few other clues after an east-side attack Saturday afternoon.
Police were initially called to the 200 block of Marmok Avenue just after 2 p.m., where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
Neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.
The victims told police the shooting happened a few blocks away on Martin Luther King Drive near Aransas Avenue. They said they sped away from the attack so they could call for help from a safe place.
Police say a stray bullet went right into a nearby barber shop, barely missing a person getting a haircut. That person was not injured.
Beyond the shell casings in the street, police say they have few clues about what caused the attack.
As of 3:35 p.m., no one has been taken into custody.