SAPD: 2 injured in church parking lot shooting, including young boy

Authorities say the 6-year-old boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials says a man on his way to church Sunday afternoon was ambushed in the church parking lot and shot.

A 6-year-old boy who was in the car with the victim was also hit by gunfire, according to SAPD Chief William McManus. The adult man, McManus said, is in critical condition while the boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, on the east side. McManus said his officers would stop at nothing to make an arrest in this case, due to the egregious nature of the attack.

Eyewitnesses told police that the gunman had been lying in wait for the victim, hiding near a tree. Investigators were also told that the gunman was observed running from the scene through the neighborhood, and that he was barefoot.

While the gunman was running west, police say the victims drove away in a panic looking for help. McManus said the shooting victim and his girlfriend, who was also in the car, drove to a nearby H-E-B grocery store to call for help.

It was a chaotic scene as church members rushed to the store parking lot to help their friends.