SAPD: 2 pedestrians die after 'tragic' vehicle collision in west San Antonio

Authorities are still investigating the scene, but charges are not expected to be filed.

SAN ANTONIO — In what they called a "very, very tragic situation," San Antonio Police officials say two victims – a man and a woman – are dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street in the area of NW 19th Street and Culebra Road.

The accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The victims, both adults, died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders. SAPD says the driver isn't expected to face charges, adding they did stop after the accident to try and help.