Police searching for suspect in shooting near downtown, chief says

Chief McManus said there was no further danger to the community, despite the suspect not being detained.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're searching for a suspect following a Wednesday-afternoon shooting near downtown which left one person injured.

The incident began near 900 North Main Ave. as an altercation between two people under the highway, eventually devolving into violence when the shooter opened fire, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The victim, however, wasn’t the intended target, but rather a third individual who “inadvertently” stepped in the line of fire and was hit in the upper torso.

The unidentified victim is in critical condition.