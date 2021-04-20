SAPD: 2 dead after gunfire rings out in south-side neighborhood, including suspect

Chief McManus said police shot and killed a 37-year-old suspect after he opened fire on responding officers.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say two people are dead following gunfire at a south-side neighborhood Tuesday evening which garnered a large police presence as detectives work to piece together what happened.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, the suspect – identified only as a 37-year-old man – shot and killed a 49-year-old man who was inside a backyard shed along the 400 block of Clutter Avenue around 6 p.m. A woman believed to be the victim’s wife “supposedly fired a couple rounds” at the gunman in retaliation, but it’s unclear if she struck him.

Five officers responded to the area, McManus said, and once they entered the backyard the suspect “immediately” started firing in their direction. Police returned fire, hitting and killing the gunman, according to the chief.

It’s unclear about how many shots were fired, but no one else was injured.