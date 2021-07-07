SAPD searching for missing 2-year-old boy

It's unclear how long young Kayeden Stutzman has been missing.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they're searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who disappeared on the north side, though it's unclear how long it's been since he was last seen or if he was anyone else.

The alert was posted by SAPD on the department's Facebook page Wednesday morning shortly after 10 a.m., saying Kayeden Stutzman was last seen near West Avenue and Blanco Road. Photos provided by authorities show the boy has blonde hair with dark-colored eyes.

PLEASE SHARE: We need your help finding 2-year-old ￼ Kayeden Mathew Stutzman. He was last seen near West Ave and Blanco... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021