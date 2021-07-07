SAPD searching for missing 2-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they're searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who disappeared on the north side, though it's unclear how long it's been since he was last seen or if he was anyone else.
The alert was posted by SAPD on the department's Facebook page Wednesday morning shortly after 10 a.m., saying Kayeden Stutzman was last seen near West Avenue and Blanco Road. Photos provided by authorities show the boy has blonde hair with dark-colored eyes.
An AMBER Alert has not been issued in Kayeden's disappearance. As a reminder, there are several criteria that must be met in Texas, including a belief by law enforcement that the child is in immediate danger and confirmation that an abduction occurred.