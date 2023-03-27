SAPD and family members searching for missing man

Chris Vega was last seen on March 23, and family members are worried for his safety.

SAN ANTONIO — Family members are worried about Chris Vega, who has been missing since March 23.

The San Antonio Police Department says Vega was last seen on the 7000 block of IH 35 North. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white shoes. They added that he had scratches and bruises on his face.

His family has started a Facebook page to organize search efforts and provide updates on the situation.

"Chris is not at all like this; he must have been in some kind of horrible trauma event and is lost and unable to find his way home. Chris as you all know is an amazing young man who has positively affected countless people. We had more than 100 volunteers from San Antonio and Austin come out assist us over the weekend for the search. Thank you for loving my son," the latest update on the page said.

"We know he is injured according to several witnesses who have seen him. He may have been beat up or got into a very bad fight that injured his head and possibly caused a concussion. Which is why he can’t find his way. We were able to locate the car yesterday morning with all his stuff in it including the keys. We know he was walking and now possibly riding the VIA bus," his family said.

"A few leads have come our way, but it's hard to tell if they're real," they said. "We don't want to chance it by ignoring any leads. It was reported yesterday that he was on Austin Highway taking bus 14 to Thousand Oaks then somehow may have ended up in Downtown San Antonio."