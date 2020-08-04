SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System has issued a boil water notice after a water main broke at the intersection of Boerne Stage Road and Toutant Beauregard, causing customers nearby to lose water pressure.

"SAWS crews are onsite, and service will be repaired overnight, but state law requires that a boil water notice be issued," a release said. "Once pressure is restored, water samples must be tested to validate the water is safe for drinking or cooking use."

Officials say those tests likely won't be complete until Thursday, and they are instructing residents in the impacted area to boil water for drinking and cooking until then.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption," the notice said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you should consider bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source."

Officials say they have notified all customers and will provide bottled water for those affected. Customers can find more information at www.saws.org or by calling 210-704-SAWS.