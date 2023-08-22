WATCH: SAFD crews extinguishing west-side fire that destroyed a home

The fire sparked around 4 p.m. Multiple structured were heavily damaged or outright destroyed.

SAN ANTONIO — One home was completely destroyed and at least two other buildings heavily damaged when a massive fire broke out on the near west side, met by a large contingent of San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) crews.

Large flames could be seen leaping into the air along the 1600 block of Buena Vista, where the fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It isn't believed that anyone has been injured.

Large flames were no longer visible come 4:40 p.m., when charred wreckage began to reveal itself under the smoke and firefighters set about putting out hotspots.

One man KENS 5 spoke to who lived in the home said he was alerted to the fire after it started, and was able to retrieve his son and pets before escaping.

The summer's intense heat and overall lack of rain has elevated the fire risk for much of the San Antonio region, though the Alamo City did receive its first measurable rain in a month's time earlier in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

