SAPD: 75-year-old man with medical condition missing since Monday morning

San Antonio authorities say Agapito Barrera was last seen leaving his south-side home along the 2000 block of Fishing Trail.

SAN ANTONIO — A 75-year-old San Antonio man with a diagnosed medical condition disappeared after leaving his south-side home Monday morning, and authorities are now looking for him.

According to SAPD, Agapito Barrera was last seen at 8 a.m. heading out on foot from his residence along the 2000 block of Fishing Trail. He stands about 5 feet 11, weighs 130 pounds, has grown eyes and is bald. Barrera was last seen wearing blue scrubs, a black San Antonio Spurs T-shirt, a hat and a necklace bearing a silver cross.

He also has a tattoo of unspecified design on his left forearm.

If you have any information as to Barrera's whereabouts, you're urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

